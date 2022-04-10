Mandera County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• Below average rainfall was received in parts Mandera county during the month under review

• Vegetation condition; the current three-month Vegetation Condition index for the County is severe vegetation deficit. Mandera East, is showing extreme vegetation deficits while rest of sub counties are In severe vegetation deficit.

• Poor pasture and browse conditions were noted across the County.

• Water availability is below normal