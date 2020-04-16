Mandera County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• Rains received in most parts of the County during the last week of the month • Vegetation condition; the current three-month Vegetation Condition index remained above normal vegetation greenness band for the County but on decreasing trend.

• Pasture and browse conditions are currently fair across all the parts of the County but expected to regenerate in the coming weeks.

• Water situation is normal in most parts of the County with some earth pans impounding water during the month.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

• Livestock body condition is currently good across all the livelihood zones.

• Milk production is good and above the long-term average.

Access indicators:

• Terms of trade is favourable across all the livelihood zones.

• Milk consumption is above normal in all the livelihood zone.

• Water access for both human and livestock consumption is normal across the County.

• Distances to water sources is normal and are below the normal range.

Utilization Indicators:

• The percentage of children under five at risk of malnutrition (MUAC) was below the long-term average