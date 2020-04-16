Kenya
Mandera County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2020
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
• Rains received in most parts of the County during the last week of the month • Vegetation condition; the current three-month Vegetation Condition index remained above normal vegetation greenness band for the County but on decreasing trend.
• Pasture and browse conditions are currently fair across all the parts of the County but expected to regenerate in the coming weeks.
• Water situation is normal in most parts of the County with some earth pans impounding water during the month.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
• Livestock body condition is currently good across all the livelihood zones.
• Milk production is good and above the long-term average.
Access indicators:
• Terms of trade is favourable across all the livelihood zones.
• Milk consumption is above normal in all the livelihood zone.
• Water access for both human and livestock consumption is normal across the County.
• Distances to water sources is normal and are below the normal range.
Utilization Indicators:
• The percentage of children under five at risk of malnutrition (MUAC) was below the long-term average