Mandera County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
• No rain received in Mandera county during the month under review
• Vegetation condition; the current three-month Vegetation Condition index for the County is moderate vegetation greenness. Mandera East and Lafey show severe vegetation deficits, while the rest of sub counties are in moderate vegetation condition
• Poor pasture and browse conditions were noted across the County.
• Water availability is currently below normal and expected to deteriorate in the coming months
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
• Livestock body condition for all species is currently poor in all the livelihood zones.
• Livestock deaths for all species have been reported this month.
• Milk production is below normal when compared to LTA.
Access indicators:
• Terms of trade is unfavourable across all the livelihood zones.
• Milk consumption is below normal in the entire livelihood zone.
Utilization Indicators:
• The percentage of under five children at risk of malnutrition (MUAC) was above the long-term average