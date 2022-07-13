Mandera County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• No rain received in Mandera county during the month under review

• Vegetation condition; the current three-month Vegetation Condition index for the County is moderate vegetation greenness. Mandera East and Lafey show severe vegetation deficits, while the rest of sub counties are in moderate vegetation condition

• Poor pasture and browse conditions were noted across the County.

• Water availability is currently below normal and expected to deteriorate in the coming months

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

• Livestock body condition for all species is currently poor in all the livelihood zones.

• Livestock deaths for all species have been reported this month.

• Milk production is below normal when compared to LTA.

Access indicators:

• Terms of trade is unfavourable across all the livelihood zones.

• Milk consumption is below normal in the entire livelihood zone.

Utilization Indicators:

• The percentage of under five children at risk of malnutrition (MUAC) was above the long-term average