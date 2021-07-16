Mandera County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

 No rainfall received in any part of the county during the Month under review.

 Vegetation condition; the current three-month Vegetation Condition index is normal vegetation greenness across the County.  Browse conditions are currently fair to poor across the County.

 Water availability is declining compared to the previous month.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

 Livestock body condition is currently fair to poor in all the livelihood zones.

 Milk production is normal when compared to LTA.

Access indicators:

 Terms of trade is unfavourable across all the livelihood zones.

 Milk consumption is normal in all the livelihood zone.

 Water access for both human and livestock consumption is normal.

Utilization Indicators:

 The percentage of under five children at risk of malnutrition (MUAC) was above the long-term average