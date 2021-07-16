Kenya
Mandera County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2021
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
No rainfall received in any part of the county during the Month under review.
Vegetation condition; the current three-month Vegetation Condition index is normal vegetation greenness across the County. Browse conditions are currently fair to poor across the County.
Water availability is declining compared to the previous month.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
Livestock body condition is currently fair to poor in all the livelihood zones.
Milk production is normal when compared to LTA.
Access indicators:
Terms of trade is unfavourable across all the livelihood zones.
Milk consumption is normal in all the livelihood zone.
Water access for both human and livestock consumption is normal.
Utilization Indicators:
The percentage of under five children at risk of malnutrition (MUAC) was above the long-term average