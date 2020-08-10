Kenya
Mandera County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2020
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
• No rainfall was received in all parts of the County during the month • Vegetation condition; the current three-month Vegetation Condition index remained above normal vegetation greenness band for the County.
• Pasture and browse conditions are currently fair to poor across all the parts of the County.
• Water situation is normal in most parts of the County except in Libehia and Dandu wards where water stress was reported
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
• Livestock body condition is currently good across all the livelihood zones.
• Milk production is good and above the long-term average.
Access indicators:
• Terms of trade is favourable across all the livelihood zones.
• Milk consumption is above normal in all the livelihood zone.
• Water access for both human and livestock consumption is normal on worsening trend.
Utilization Indicators:
• No new cases of Covid 19 pandemic was reported during the Month.
• The percentage of under five children at risk of malnutrition (MUAC) was below the long-term average