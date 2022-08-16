Mandera County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• No rain received in Mandera county during the reporting month.

• Vegetation condition; the current three-month Vegetation Condition index for the County is moderate vegetation greenness. Mandera East is showing severe vegetation deficits while the rest of sub counties are in moderate vegetation condition

• Pasture and browse conditions are poor across the County.

• Water availability is currently below normal and water trucking to 68 sites is been conducted by partners and communities.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

• Livestock body condition for all species is currently poor in all the livelihood zones. • Livestock deaths for all species have been reported this month. • Milk production is below normal when compared to LTA.

Access indicators:

• Terms of trade is unfavourable across all the livelihood zones. • Milk consumption is below normal in the entire livelihood zone.

Utilization Indicators:

• The percentage of under five children at risk of malnutrition (MUAC) was above the long-term average