Mandera County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• No rainfall was received in all parts of the County during the month

• Vegetation condition; the current three-month Vegetation Condition index was above normal vegetation greenness band for the County.

• Pasture and browse conditions are currently fair to poor across all the parts of the County.

• Water situation is normal in most parts of the County except in Libehia and Dandu wards where water stress was reported

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

• Livestock body condition is currently good across all the livelihood zones.

• Milk production is fair but below normal during the month.

Access indicators:

• Terms of trade is favourable across all the livelihood zones.

• Milk consumption is above normal in all the livelihood zone.

• Water access for both human and livestock consumption is normal.

Utilization Indicators:

• No new cases of Covid 19 pandemic was reported during the Month.

• The percentage of under five children at risk of malnutrition (MUAC) was below the long-term average