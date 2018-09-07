Mandera County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2018
Biophysical Indicators
- No rains were received in all parts of the County during the reporting month.
- Vegetation condition; the current three-month Vegetation Condition index for the County showed above normal vegetation greenness.
- The browse situation is good while pasture is fair in all the sub counties.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
- Production indicators; Availability and accessibility of milk has increased significantly reducing the milk prices.
- The current situation of Water is normal compared to similar time last year.
- Livestock body condition is good across all the livelihood zones.
- Livestock prices have increased compared to last month.
- The Terms of trade is above normal and favourable to pastoral communities.
- The utilization indicator is outside the normal range.