Mandera County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2018

Biophysical Indicators

- No rains were received in all parts of the County during the reporting month.

- Vegetation condition; the current three-month Vegetation Condition index for the County showed above normal vegetation greenness.

- The browse situation is good while pasture is fair in all the sub counties.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

- Production indicators; Availability and accessibility of milk has increased significantly reducing the milk prices.

- The current situation of Water is normal compared to similar time last year.

- Livestock body condition is good across all the livelihood zones.

- Livestock prices have increased compared to last month.

- The Terms of trade is above normal and favourable to pastoral communities.

- The utilization indicator is outside the normal range.