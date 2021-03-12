Mandera County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for February 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• No rains were received in all parts of the county during the Month under review.

• Vegetation condition; the current three-month Vegetation Condition index is moderate vegetation greenness deficit for the County on worsening trend.

• Pasture and browse conditions are currently poor across the County.

• Water availability is below average as the number of water trekking sites increased to over two hundred

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

• Livestock body condition is currently fair to poor in all the livelihood zones.

• Milk production is below normal when compared to LTA.

Access indicators:

• Terms of trade is unfavourable across all the livelihood zones.

• Milk consumption is below normal in all the livelihood zone.

• Water access for both human and livestock consumption is below normal.

Utilization Indicators:

• The percentage of under five children at risk of malnutrition (MUAC) was above the long-term average