Kenya
Mandera County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for February 2020
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
• No rains were received in all parts of the county in February.
• Vegetation condition; the current three-month Vegetation Condition index remained above normal vegetation greenness band for the County.
• Pasture and browse conditions are fair to good in all parts of the County.
• Water availability is normal across the County with all the earth pans having water.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
• Livestock body condition is currently good across all the livelihood zones.
• Milk production is good and above the long-term average.
Access indicators:
• Terms of trade is favourable across all the livelihood zones.
• Milk consumption is above normal in all the livelihood zone.
• Water access for both human and livestock consumption is normal across the County.
• Distances to water sources is normal and are below the normal range.
Utilization Indicators:
• The percentage of under five children at risk of malnutrition (MUAC) was below the long-term average