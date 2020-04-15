Mandera County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for February 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• No rains were received in all parts of the county in February.

• Vegetation condition; the current three-month Vegetation Condition index remained above normal vegetation greenness band for the County.

• Pasture and browse conditions are fair to good in all parts of the County.

• Water availability is normal across the County with all the earth pans having water.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

• Livestock body condition is currently good across all the livelihood zones.

• Milk production is good and above the long-term average.

Access indicators:

• Terms of trade is favourable across all the livelihood zones.

• Milk consumption is above normal in all the livelihood zone.

• Water access for both human and livestock consumption is normal across the County.

• Distances to water sources is normal and are below the normal range.

Utilization Indicators:

• The percentage of under five children at risk of malnutrition (MUAC) was below the long-term average