Mandera County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• No rains were received in all parts of the county during the Month under review.

• Vegetation condition; the current three-month Vegetation Condition index was normal vegetation greenness band for the County on worsening trend.

• Pasture and browse conditions are currently poor across the County.

• Water availability is below average as most of Earth pans have dried up increasing the water trekking sites to over hundred centres.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

• Livestock body condition is currently fair in all the livelihood zones.

• Milk production is below normal when compared to LTA.

Access indicators:

• Terms of trade is favourable across all the livelihood zones.

• Milk consumption is below normal in all the livelihood zone.

• Water access for both human and livestock consumption is below normal.

Utilization Indicators:

• The percentage of under five children at risk of malnutrition (MUAC) was above the long-term average