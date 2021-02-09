Kenya
Mandera County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2020
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
• No rains were received in all parts of the county during the Month under review.
• Vegetation condition; the current three-month Vegetation Condition index was normal vegetation greenness band for the County on worsening trend.
• Pasture and browse conditions are currently poor across the County.
• Water availability is below average as most of Earth pans have dried up increasing the water trekking sites to over hundred centres.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
• Livestock body condition is currently fair in all the livelihood zones.
• Milk production is below normal when compared to LTA.
Access indicators:
• Terms of trade is favourable across all the livelihood zones.
• Milk consumption is below normal in all the livelihood zone.
• Water access for both human and livestock consumption is below normal.
Utilization Indicators:
• The percentage of under five children at risk of malnutrition (MUAC) was above the long-term average