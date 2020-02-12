Mandera County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
No rains were received in all parts of the county during the Month under review.
Vegetation condition; the current three-month Vegetation Condition index for the County showed vegetation greenness above normal band.
Pasture and browse conditions are good in all parts of the County.
Water availability is normal across the County with all the earth pans having water.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Locust invasion was reported in areas of Mandera East, South, Lafey, Banisa sub counties although the damage cannot be assessed as it has just invaded.
Production indicator; milk production improved when compared last month
Livestock body condition is fair to good
Household return distance to water sources significantly decreased
Access Indicator: The terms of trade are on improving trend
Utilization indicator: The MUAC rates are outside the expected normal range but on improving trend.