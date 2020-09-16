Kenya
Mandera County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2020
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
• No rainfall was received in the County in August.
• Vegetation condition; the current three-month Vegetation Condition index was above normal vegetation greenness band for the County.
• Pasture and browse conditions are currently fair to poor across all the parts of the County.
• Water situation is on worsening trend as the number of water trucking centres increased in Banisa and Mandera north sub counties.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
• Livestock body condition is currently good across all the livelihood zones.
• Milk production is below normal when compared to LTA.
Access indicators:
• Terms of trade is favourable across all the livelihood zones.
• Milk consumption is below normal in all the livelihood zone.
• Water access for both human and livestock consumption is on worsening trend.
Utilization Indicators:
• Nine new cases of Covid 19 pandemic was reported during the Month.
• The percentage of under five children at risk of malnutrition (MUAC) was below the long-term average