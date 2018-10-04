Mandera County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2018
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
No rains were received in all parts of the County during the reporting month.
Vegetation condition; the current three-month Vegetation Condition index for the County showed above normal vegetation greenness.
The pasture and browse conditions is fair across the county during the month.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators; Availability and accessibility of milk has increased significantly when compared to long term average
The current situation of Water is normal compared to similar time last year
Livestock body condition is good in all the livelihood zones
Livestock prices have increased compared to last month.
The Terms of trade is above normal and favourable to pastoral communities.
The utilization indicator is outside the normal range.