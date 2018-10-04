04 Oct 2018

Mandera County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2018

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 Aug 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.2 MB)

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • No rains were received in all parts of the County during the reporting month.

  • Vegetation condition; the current three-month Vegetation Condition index for the County showed above normal vegetation greenness.

  • The pasture and browse conditions is fair across the county during the month.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

  • Production indicators; Availability and accessibility of milk has increased significantly when compared to long term average

  • The current situation of Water is normal compared to similar time last year

  • Livestock body condition is good in all the livelihood zones

  • Livestock prices have increased compared to last month.

  • The Terms of trade is above normal and favourable to pastoral communities.

  • The utilization indicator is outside the normal range.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.