Mandera County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2018

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

The pasture and browse conditions is fair across the county during the month.

Vegetation condition; the current three-month Vegetation Condition index for the County showed above normal vegetation greenness.

No rains were received in all parts of the County during the reporting month.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators; Availability and accessibility of milk has increased significantly when compared to long term average

The current situation of Water is normal compared to similar time last year

Livestock body condition is good in all the livelihood zones

Livestock prices have increased compared to last month.

The Terms of trade is above normal and favourable to pastoral communities.