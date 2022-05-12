Kenya
Mandera County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2022
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
• An average rainfall was received in Mandera county during the month under review
• Vegetation condition; the current three-month Vegetation Condition index for the County is severe vegetation deficit. Mandera East, is showing extreme vegetation deficits while the rest of sub counties are in severe vegetation deficit.
• Poor pasture and browse conditions were noted across the County.
• Water availability is improving
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
• Livestock body condition for all species is currently poor in all the livelihood zones.
• Livestock deaths have increased for all species this month.
• Milk production is below normal when compared to LTA.
Access indicators:
• Terms of trade is unfavourable across all the livelihood zones.
• Milk consumption is below normal in the entire livelihood zone.
Utilization Indicators:
• The percentage of under five children at risk of malnutrition (MUAC) was above the long-term average