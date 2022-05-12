Mandera County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• An average rainfall was received in Mandera county during the month under review

• Vegetation condition; the current three-month Vegetation Condition index for the County is severe vegetation deficit. Mandera East, is showing extreme vegetation deficits while the rest of sub counties are in severe vegetation deficit.

• Poor pasture and browse conditions were noted across the County.

• Water availability is improving

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

• Livestock body condition for all species is currently poor in all the livelihood zones.

• Livestock deaths have increased for all species this month.

• Milk production is below normal when compared to LTA.

Access indicators:

• Terms of trade is unfavourable across all the livelihood zones.

• Milk consumption is below normal in the entire livelihood zone.

Utilization Indicators:

• The percentage of under five children at risk of malnutrition (MUAC) was above the long-term average