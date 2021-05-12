Kenya
Mandera County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2021
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
• Rainfall received in all parts of the county during the Month under review.
• Vegetation condition; the current three-month Vegetation Condition index is moderate vegetation greenness deficit for the County on improving trend.
• browse conditions are currently fair across the County.
• Water availability has improved compared to last month.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
• Livestock body condition is currently fair to poor in all the livelihood zones.
• Milk production is normal when compared to LTA.
Access indicators:
• Terms of trade is unfavourable across all the livelihood zones.
• Milk consumption is normal in all the livelihood zone.
• Water access for both human and livestock consumption is normal.
Utilization Indicators:
• The percentage of under five children at risk of malnutrition (MUAC) was above the long-term average