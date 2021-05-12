Mandera County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• Rainfall received in all parts of the county during the Month under review.

• Vegetation condition; the current three-month Vegetation Condition index is moderate vegetation greenness deficit for the County on improving trend.

• browse conditions are currently fair across the County.

• Water availability has improved compared to last month.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

• Livestock body condition is currently fair to poor in all the livelihood zones.

• Milk production is normal when compared to LTA.

Access indicators:

• Terms of trade is unfavourable across all the livelihood zones.

• Milk consumption is normal in all the livelihood zone.

• Water access for both human and livestock consumption is normal.

Utilization Indicators:

• The percentage of under five children at risk of malnutrition (MUAC) was above the long-term average