Mandera County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• Rains were received in all parts of the County during the second dekad of the month

• Vegetation condition; the current three-month Vegetation Condition index remained above normal vegetation greenness band for the County but on decreasing trend.

• Pasture and browse conditions are currently fair to good across all the parts of the County.

• Water situation is normal in all parts of the County with most of the earth pans impounding water during the month.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

• Livestock body condition is currently good across all the livelihood zones. • Milk production is good and above the long-term average.

Access indicators:

• Terms of trade is favourable across all the livelihood zones but decreased compared to last month.

• Milk consumption is above normal in all the livelihood zone.

• Water access for both human and livestock consumption is normal.

• Distances to water sources is normal and are below the normal range.

Utilization Indicators:

• 8 cases of Covid 19 reported in Mandera town

• The percentage of under five children at risk of malnutrition (MUAC) was