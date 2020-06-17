Kenya
Mandera County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2020
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
• Rains were received in all parts of the County during the second dekad of the month
• Vegetation condition; the current three-month Vegetation Condition index remained above normal vegetation greenness band for the County but on decreasing trend.
• Pasture and browse conditions are currently fair to good across all the parts of the County.
• Water situation is normal in all parts of the County with most of the earth pans impounding water during the month.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
• Livestock body condition is currently good across all the livelihood zones. • Milk production is good and above the long-term average.
Access indicators:
• Terms of trade is favourable across all the livelihood zones but decreased compared to last month.
• Milk consumption is above normal in all the livelihood zone.
• Water access for both human and livestock consumption is normal.
• Distances to water sources is normal and are below the normal range.
Utilization Indicators:
• 8 cases of Covid 19 reported in Mandera town
• The percentage of under five children at risk of malnutrition (MUAC) was