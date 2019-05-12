12 May 2019

Mandera County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2019

Government of Kenya
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators

  • One to two days rains were received in the last days of the Month in most parts of the County which was below average.

  • Vegetation condition; the current three-month Vegetation Condition index for the County showed moderate vegetation deficit. Mandera East and North sub counties are in severe vegetation deficit.

  • The pasture and browse regeneration are expected in the coming weeks.
    Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicator
milk production decreased when compared to long term average. Water situation slightly expected to improve compared to last month. Livestock body condition is currently poor.

Access Indicator
The terms of trade are normal and favourable to pastoral communities.

Utilization indicator The MUAC rates are outside the expected normal range.

  • Cholera outbreak reported in Kutulo sub county where one death was reported and 160 cases were line listed.

