Mandera County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2018

Biophysical Indicators

- Rains received in all parts of the County during the month under review which was above normal.

- Vegetation condition; the current three-month Vegetation Condition index improved compared to last month categorizing the County as Normal vegetation band. Mandera south, Banissa, North, West and Lafey Sub Counties are in normal vegetation greenness band while Mandera East Sub Counties is in Moderate vegetation deficit band.

- The browse situation is good in all the sub counties while pasture is fair and improving.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

- Production indicators; Milk production and consumption are above LTA.

- Water availability has improved compared to last month.

- Livestock prices have increased compared to last month.

- Terms of trade is favourable to pastoral communities.

- The livestock body condition for all species is fair and improving.

- The utilization indicator is outside the normal range.