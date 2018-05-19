19 May 2018

Man drowns in Tana River in wake of flood alert

Report
from Kenya Daily Nation
Published on 19 May 2018 View Original

By MOHAMED AHMED

An elderly man drowned as he was crossing a flooded area in Bandi, Tana River County.

Ali Abdullah, 68, was crossing with his livestock when he drowned at Bandi village.

A team of Kenya Red Cross Society, police and locals are searching for the body.

A friend identified as Hassan said: "We have been able to see his shoes and walking stick. The water was very heavy when we were crossing and that is why he was overwhelmed."

EDUCATION

Banda village is among the most affected by floods in Tana Delta Sub-County where at least 5,000 pupils are yet to report back to school for the second term.

About 70 schools have shouldered the burden of the floods.

