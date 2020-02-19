Makueni residents bemoan dilapidated roads

By MILLICENT MWOLOLO

Residents of Nguuni village in Makueni are up in arms over the poor state of roads in the area.

Flood waters destroyed the roads, forcing boda-boda riders and motorists to dangerously navigate through the deplorable roads to access other parts of the sub-county.

The Kavuthi-Kasikeu Road, which leads to Barazani Girls’ Secondary School and Mukameni Secondary School, was cut off at Mbulutini River.

Students and residents have to disembark from vehicles and walk through muddy waters to get to the other side of the river.

“The situation worsens when it rains heavily. We are forced to spend the night on the other side,” said a teacher, who declined to be named.

The locals have accused Prof Kivutha Kibwana’s administration of sidelining the area. They claimed the area lacks roads and hospitals.