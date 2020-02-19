19 Feb 2020

Makueni residents bemoan dilapidated roads

Report
from Kenya Daily Nation
Published on 19 Feb 2020 View Original

By MILLICENT MWOLOLO

Residents of Nguuni village in Makueni are up in arms over the poor state of roads in the area.

Flood waters destroyed the roads, forcing boda-boda riders and motorists to dangerously navigate through the deplorable roads to access other parts of the sub-county.

The Kavuthi-Kasikeu Road, which leads to Barazani Girls’ Secondary School and Mukameni Secondary School, was cut off at Mbulutini River.

Students and residents have to disembark from vehicles and walk through muddy waters to get to the other side of the river.

“The situation worsens when it rains heavily. We are forced to spend the night on the other side,” said a teacher, who declined to be named.

The locals have accused Prof Kivutha Kibwana’s administration of sidelining the area. They claimed the area lacks roads and hospitals.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb in 2019 - the records keep on coming…

In 2019, ReliefWeb continued to break its own records, topping the 10 million mark for the first time, with 10.8 million visitors.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.