Makueni County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
-Generally, the month of September was sunny, characterized by dry weather conditions.
- The average three-month Vegetation Condition Index (3M_VCI) for Kilome and Kibwezi East sub-county was below normal an indication of moderate vegetation deficit.
- The forage condition was below normal across all the three livelihood zones.
- Long queues and increased waiting time was witnessed in water kiosks in the marginal mixed farming zones.