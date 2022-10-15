Kenya

Makueni County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators

-Generally, the month of September was sunny, characterized by dry weather conditions.

  • The average three-month Vegetation Condition Index (3M_VCI) for Kilome and Kibwezi East sub-county was below normal an indication of moderate vegetation deficit.
  • The forage condition was below normal across all the three livelihood zones.
  • Long queues and increased waiting time was witnessed in water kiosks in the marginal mixed farming zones.

