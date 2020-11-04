Kenya
Makueni County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2020
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
The month of September was dry in most parts of the County and this normal at this time of the year.
Pasture & browse condition ranged from good to fair across all the livelihood zones though with a deteriorating trend.
Water was available across all livelihood zones though with a declining trend especially in the Marginal Mixed zone.
Socio-Economic Indicators
Livestock body condition ranged from good to fair across all the three livelihood zones with no abnormal cases of migration or death as a result of drought.
Main agricultural activity on the field was land preparation.
Milk production for the month was below the normal range.
Access Indicators
Market operations across the county had resumed normalcy.
Terms of trade was above the seasonal range.
Utilization Indicators
Households were employing none or minimal coping strategies to deal with lack of food or money to buy food.
Percentage of children at risk of malnutrition was within the normal range.