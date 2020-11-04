Kenya

Makueni County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • The month of September was dry in most parts of the County and this normal at this time of the year.

  • Pasture & browse condition ranged from good to fair across all the livelihood zones though with a deteriorating trend.

  • Water was available across all livelihood zones though with a declining trend especially in the Marginal Mixed zone.

Socio-Economic Indicators

  • Livestock body condition ranged from good to fair across all the three livelihood zones with no abnormal cases of migration or death as a result of drought.

  • Main agricultural activity on the field was land preparation.

  • Milk production for the month was below the normal range.

Access Indicators

  • Market operations across the county had resumed normalcy.

  • Terms of trade was above the seasonal range.

Utilization Indicators

  • Households were employing none or minimal coping strategies to deal with lack of food or money to buy food.

  • Percentage of children at risk of malnutrition was within the normal range.

