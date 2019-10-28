28 Oct 2019

Makueni County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 30 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (873.49 KB)

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • No rainfall was received during the month of September and this is normal at this time of the year.

  • The vegetation greenness for the county was below normal.

  • Pasture and browse condition ranged from fair to poor in the mixed farming livelihood zone (LZ) and poor in Marginal Mixed Farming LZ.

Socio-Economic Indicators

  • Minimal harvesting of pigeon peas was ongoing in the Mixed Farming zones.

  • Cattle body condition was fair in the Mixed Farming zones and fair to poor in MMF zones while for shoats it was good across all the livelihood zones.

  • Unconfirmed cases of livestock deaths were reported in Masongaleni ward as a result of starvation.

  • Milk production was below the normal range.

Access Indicators

  • Compared to the Long Term Average (LTA), distances to water sources for both domestic and livestock consumptions were above the long term especially in the MMF livelihood zone.

  • Terms of trade have been on a declining trend since February and dipped further in the month under review. (21.4% below 2015-2018 LTA)

  • Milk consumption remained within normal range.

Utilization Indicators

  • The percentage of children at risk of malnutrition has increased from the last month and is slightly above LTA

  • In the MMF households were employing both food based and livelihood-based coping strategies to cope with lack of food or money to buy food.

