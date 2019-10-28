Makueni County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
No rainfall was received during the month of September and this is normal at this time of the year.
The vegetation greenness for the county was below normal.
Pasture and browse condition ranged from fair to poor in the mixed farming livelihood zone (LZ) and poor in Marginal Mixed Farming LZ.
Socio-Economic Indicators
Minimal harvesting of pigeon peas was ongoing in the Mixed Farming zones.
Cattle body condition was fair in the Mixed Farming zones and fair to poor in MMF zones while for shoats it was good across all the livelihood zones.
Unconfirmed cases of livestock deaths were reported in Masongaleni ward as a result of starvation.
Milk production was below the normal range.
Access Indicators
Compared to the Long Term Average (LTA), distances to water sources for both domestic and livestock consumptions were above the long term especially in the MMF livelihood zone.
Terms of trade have been on a declining trend since February and dipped further in the month under review. (21.4% below 2015-2018 LTA)
Milk consumption remained within normal range.
Utilization Indicators
The percentage of children at risk of malnutrition has increased from the last month and is slightly above LTA
In the MMF households were employing both food based and livelihood-based coping strategies to cope with lack of food or money to buy food.