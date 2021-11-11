Kenya
Makueni County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2021
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Generally the County experienced sunny and dry weather
conditions during the month of October.
State of Pasture and browse condition was poor in both mixed and marginal mixed farming livelihood zone.
Water availability had declined in the marginal mixed farming (MMF) livelihood zone with long queues being witnessed.
Socio-Economic Indicators
Main agricultural activity across the two main livelihood zones, was land preparation and early planting.
Livestock body condition remained fair across the two main livelihood zones though with a declining trend attributed to the depletion of pastures.
Access Indicators
Terms of trade were above normal.
Milk consumption was below normal.
Return distances to water sources were on an increase though below normal.
Utilization Indicators
Households employed minimal consumption based coping strategies to deal with lack of food/money to buy food.
Percentage of children at risk of malnutrition was 8.2% which was within the normal range.