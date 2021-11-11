Kenya

Makueni County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

 Generally the County experienced sunny and dry weather conditions during the month of October.
 State of Pasture and browse condition was poor in both mixed and marginal mixed farming livelihood zone.
 Water availability had declined in the marginal mixed farming (MMF) livelihood zone with long queues being witnessed.

Socio-Economic Indicators
 Main agricultural activity across the two main livelihood zones, was land preparation and early planting.
 Livestock body condition remained fair across the two main livelihood zones though with a declining trend attributed to the depletion of pastures.

Access Indicators
 Terms of trade were above normal.
 Milk consumption was below normal.
 Return distances to water sources were on an increase though below normal.

Utilization Indicators
 Households employed minimal consumption based coping strategies to deal with lack of food/money to buy food.
 Percentage of children at risk of malnutrition was 8.2% which was within the normal range.

