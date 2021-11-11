Makueni County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

 Generally the County experienced sunny and dry weather conditions during the month of October.

 State of Pasture and browse condition was poor in both mixed and marginal mixed farming livelihood zone.

 Water availability had declined in the marginal mixed farming (MMF) livelihood zone with long queues being witnessed.

Socio-Economic Indicators

 Main agricultural activity across the two main livelihood zones, was land preparation and early planting.

 Livestock body condition remained fair across the two main livelihood zones though with a declining trend attributed to the depletion of pastures.

Access Indicators

 Terms of trade were above normal.

 Milk consumption was below normal.

 Return distances to water sources were on an increase though below normal.

Utilization Indicators

 Households employed minimal consumption based coping strategies to deal with lack of food/money to buy food.

 Percentage of children at risk of malnutrition was 8.2% which was within the normal range.