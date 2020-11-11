Kenya
Makueni County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2020
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification Biophysical Indicators
Generally the month of October was dry in most parts of the County and this normal at this time of the year. A few areas received some rain on dekad 3 of the month.
Weather forecast from Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) predicts depressed October to December (OND) rainfall season.
Pasture & browse condition ranged from good to fair across all the livelihood zones though with a fast declining trend.
Water was available across all livelihood zones though with a declining trend especially in the Marginal Mixed zone.
Socio-Economic Indicators
Livestock body condition ranged from good to fair across all the three livelihood zones with no abnormal cases of migration or death as a result of drought.
Main agricultural activity on the field was land preparation and planting.
Milk production for the month was normal.
Access Indicators
Market operations had stabilized, this is after a long closure due to the covid-19 outbreak.
Terms of trade was above the seasonal range.
Utilization Indicators
Households continued to employ minimal coping strategies to deal with lack of food or money to buy food.
Percentage of children at risk of malnutrition was within the normal range