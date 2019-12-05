Makueni County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2019

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

 The 2019 OND short rains onset was early, first dekad of October as opposed to third dekad on a normal seasonal.

The vegetation greenness for the county was normal with exemption of a few pockets in the Marginal mixed farming livelihood zone.

Pasture and browse regeneration was evident across all livelihood zones with the exemption of a few pockets which had received light showers.

Socio-Economic Indicators

 Late planting was ongoing in the MF zone. Up-to 70 percent of cropland in the mixed farming livelihood had been planted and germination witnessed.

Some unconfirmed cases of livestock deaths in Masongaleni

Body condition for the cattle in Mixed Farming livelihood zone was fair while in the MMF zone it ranged from poor to fair

No unusual Cases of livestock diseases though vaccination against Lumpy Skin Disease and Contagious Caprine PleuroPneumonia (CCPP) was ongoing in the Marginal mixed farming livelihood zone.

Milk production was within the normal range.

Access Indicators

 Milk consumption was within the normal range.

Most surface water sources in the MF zone had impounded water (above 80 percent) while in the MMF it was around 30 percent.

Utilization Indicators

 The percentage of children at risk of malnutrition has increased from the last month and is slightly above LTA