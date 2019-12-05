05 Dec 2019

Makueni County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (876.8 KB)

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

 The 2019 OND short rains onset was early, first dekad of October as opposed to third dekad on a normal seasonal.

  • The vegetation greenness for the county was normal with exemption of a few pockets in the Marginal mixed farming livelihood zone.

  • Pasture and browse regeneration was evident across all livelihood zones with the exemption of a few pockets which had received light showers.

Socio-Economic Indicators

 Late planting was ongoing in the MF zone. Up-to 70 percent of cropland in the mixed farming livelihood had been planted and germination witnessed.

  • Some unconfirmed cases of livestock deaths in Masongaleni

  • Body condition for the cattle in Mixed Farming livelihood zone was fair while in the MMF zone it ranged from poor to fair

  • No unusual Cases of livestock diseases though vaccination against Lumpy Skin Disease and Contagious Caprine PleuroPneumonia (CCPP) was ongoing in the Marginal mixed farming livelihood zone.

  • Milk production was within the normal range.

Access Indicators

 Milk consumption was within the normal range.

  • Most surface water sources in the MF zone had impounded water (above 80 percent) while in the MMF it was around 30 percent.

Utilization Indicators

 The percentage of children at risk of malnutrition has increased from the last month and is slightly above LTA

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.