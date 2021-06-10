Kenya

Makueni County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • Generally, the 2021 MAM long rain season was below average (depressed rains)

  • Cessation for the MAM season was on the second dekad of May which was earlier than normal.

  • Pasture and browse condition ranged from good to fair with the exception of the marginal mixed farming livelihood zone where it ranged from fair to poor.

  • Water availability was fair across all the livelihood zones.

Socio-Economic Indicators

  • Majority of the crops were experiencing moisture stress as a result of the prolonged dry spell during the month.

  • Livestock body condition for the cattle and Shoats ranged from good to fair across all the three livelihood zones.

  • Milk production for the month was above normal.

Access Indicators

  • Terms of trade were above normal by 29.8%.

  • Milk consumption was normal.

  • Return water distances were below average by 9.7%.

Utilization Indicators

  • Households employed minimal consumption based coping strategies to deal with lack of food/money to buy food.

  • Percentage of children at risk of malnutrition was within the normal range.

