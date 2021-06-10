Kenya
Makueni County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2021
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Generally, the 2021 MAM long rain season was below average (depressed rains)
Cessation for the MAM season was on the second dekad of May which was earlier than normal.
Pasture and browse condition ranged from good to fair with the exception of the marginal mixed farming livelihood zone where it ranged from fair to poor.
Water availability was fair across all the livelihood zones.
Socio-Economic Indicators
Majority of the crops were experiencing moisture stress as a result of the prolonged dry spell during the month.
Livestock body condition for the cattle and Shoats ranged from good to fair across all the three livelihood zones.
Milk production for the month was above normal.
Access Indicators
Terms of trade were above normal by 29.8%.
Milk consumption was normal.
Return water distances were below average by 9.7%.
Utilization Indicators
Households employed minimal consumption based coping strategies to deal with lack of food/money to buy food.
Percentage of children at risk of malnutrition was within the normal range.