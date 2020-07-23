Makueni County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• Light showers were received during the month mostly in the Mixed Farming livelihood zones.

• The vegetation greenness condition for the County was normal.

• Quantity and quality of pasture & browse remained good in the Mixed farming livelihood zone while in the Marginal mixed farming livelihood zone it ranged from good to fair.

• Availability of water was normal for this period.

Socio-Economic Indicators

• Livestock body condition remained good across all the three livelihood zones.

• Crop condition was good in the Mixed farming zone while in the marginal mixed farming zone, it was poor due to moisture stress.

• Milk production was above the long term average by 9.8%.

Access Indicators

• Both livestock and open air markets for food stuffs remained closed as a measure to control the spread of COVID-19.

• Milk consumption was slightly below normal.

• Farmers could purchase 112 kilos of maize from the sale of a goat which was favourable

Utilization Indicators

• Consumption based coping mechanisms employed by majority of households to cope with lack of food or money to buy food reduced in frequency.