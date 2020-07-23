Kenya
Makueni County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2020
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
• Light showers were received during the month mostly in the Mixed Farming livelihood zones.
• The vegetation greenness condition for the County was normal.
• Quantity and quality of pasture & browse remained good in the Mixed farming livelihood zone while in the Marginal mixed farming livelihood zone it ranged from good to fair.
• Availability of water was normal for this period.
Socio-Economic Indicators
• Livestock body condition remained good across all the three livelihood zones.
• Crop condition was good in the Mixed farming zone while in the marginal mixed farming zone, it was poor due to moisture stress.
• Milk production was above the long term average by 9.8%.
Access Indicators
• Both livestock and open air markets for food stuffs remained closed as a measure to control the spread of COVID-19.
• Milk consumption was slightly below normal.
• Farmers could purchase 112 kilos of maize from the sale of a goat which was favourable
Utilization Indicators
• Consumption based coping mechanisms employed by majority of households to cope with lack of food or money to buy food reduced in frequency.