Makueni County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2019

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

 Onset of the MAM long rains was on the fourth week of April.

The rains in May were intermittent.

 For the 2019 MAM rains, the temporal distribution was fair while the spatial was uneven.

 Pasture and browse condition was fair in the mixed farming livelihood zone and poor in the marginal mixed farming livelihood zone.

 Vegetation greenness for the MMF was below normal.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

 Crops had already germinated in the mixed farming livelihood zone though moisture stressed.

 Livestock body condition ranged from fair to good with no abnormal cases of livestock diseases or death.

 Milk production was within the normal range

Access Indicators

 Terms of trade (TOT) have slowly been declining since February as the price of maize increases

 Milk consumption was within the normal range.

 Water sources have been replenished though not adequately.

Utilisation Indicators

 The percentage of children at risk of malnutrition remained stable (within normal)

 Majority of the households were employing food-based coping mechanisms which is normal around this time and an implication that they were food secure.