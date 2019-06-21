Makueni County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Onset of the MAM long rains was on the fourth week of April.
The rains in May were intermittent.
For the 2019 MAM rains, the temporal distribution was fair while the spatial was uneven.
Pasture and browse condition was fair in the mixed farming livelihood zone and poor in the marginal mixed farming livelihood zone.
Vegetation greenness for the MMF was below normal.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Crops had already germinated in the mixed farming livelihood zone though moisture stressed.
Livestock body condition ranged from fair to good with no abnormal cases of livestock diseases or death.
Milk production was within the normal range
Access Indicators
Terms of trade (TOT) have slowly been declining since February as the price of maize increases
Milk consumption was within the normal range.
Water sources have been replenished though not adequately.
Utilisation Indicators
The percentage of children at risk of malnutrition remained stable (within normal)
Majority of the households were employing food-based coping mechanisms which is normal around this time and an implication that they were food secure.