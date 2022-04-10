Makueni County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• Generally the month of March was hot and dry. Nevertheless, onset of the rains was realized on the eve of 28th March.

• The County VCI 3 Month was normal. Nonetheless, the situation had deteriorated on the ground.

• Both the quantity and quality of pasture and browse condition was fair in the mixed farming zone while in the marginal mixed zone it had worsened.

• Availability of water remained fair across all the three livelihood zone with water shortage being experienced in Kilome sub-county (Sultan Hamud along the highway)