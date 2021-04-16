Makueni County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• Onset of the March April May (MAM) rains was on the 3rd dekad of March. This was mostly in the Mixed Farming zones.

• Pasture and browse condition ranged from good to fair with the exception of a few pockets in Kilome, parts of Mbooni and Makueni sub-county where it was poor.

• Water availability was fair across all the three livelihood zones.

Socio-Economic Indicators

• Main agricultural activity for the better part of the month was harvesting, land preparation and dry planting.

• Livestock body condition for cattle, sheep and goats ranged from good to fair across all the three livelihood zones.

• Milk production for the month was above normal.

Access Indicators

• Terms of trade were 18.6 percent above normal.

• Milk consumption was at 10% below the (2017-2019)

Long Term Average

• Return water distances were above average by 12.8%.

Utilization Indicators

• Households employed minimal consumption based coping strategies to deal with lack of food/money to buy food.

• Percentage of children at risk of malnutrition was within the normal range.