Makueni County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• The month of June was generally dry throughout the county with low temperatures being recorded.

• The average Vegetation Condition Index (VCI) for Kibwezi East and West was below normal an indication of moderate drought.

• The forage condition was below normal across the two main livelihood zones.

• Long queues and increased waiting time was witnessed in water kiosks in the marginal mixed farming zones.

Socio-Economic Indicators

• Livestock body condition ranged from good to fair in the Mixed farming livelihood zone and fair in the marginal mixed livelihood zone attributed to the decline in availability of water, pastures and browse.

Access Indicators

• Milk consumption was low across all the livelihood zones.

• Household return distances to water was above normal.

Utilization Indicators

• Terms of trade were unfavorable as a result of high market price for maize.

• Percentage of children at risk of malnutrition was 3.5% which was within the normal (acceptable) range.