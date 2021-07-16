Kenya
Makueni County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2021
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Generally, the month of June was dry characterized by sunny days and cold nights.
Pasture and browse condition ranged from fair to poor in the in the mixed farming livelihood zone while in the marginal mixed farming zone it was poor.
Water availability remained fair across all the livelihood zones.
Socio-Economic Indicators
Crops in the mixed farming livelihood zone were at the maturity stage though in low acreage.
Livestock body condition for the cattle and Shoats ranged from good to fair across all the three livelihood zones.
Milk production for the month was above normal.
Access Indicators
Terms of trade were above normal by 15%.
Milk consumption was normal.
Return water distances were above average by 20.1%.
Utilization Indicators
Households employed minimal consumption based coping strategies to deal with lack of food/money to buy food.
Percentage of children at risk of malnutrition was within the normal range.