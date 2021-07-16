Makueni County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

 Generally, the month of June was dry characterized by sunny days and cold nights.

 Pasture and browse condition ranged from fair to poor in the in the mixed farming livelihood zone while in the marginal mixed farming zone it was poor.

 Water availability remained fair across all the livelihood zones.

Socio-Economic Indicators

 Crops in the mixed farming livelihood zone were at the maturity stage though in low acreage.

 Livestock body condition for the cattle and Shoats ranged from good to fair across all the three livelihood zones.

 Milk production for the month was above normal.

Access Indicators

 Terms of trade were above normal by 15%.

 Milk consumption was normal.

 Return water distances were above average by 20.1%.

Utilization Indicators

 Households employed minimal consumption based coping strategies to deal with lack of food/money to buy food.

 Percentage of children at risk of malnutrition was within the normal range.