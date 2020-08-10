Makueni County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• Generally the month of June was cold and dry.

• The vegetation greenness condition for the County was normal.

• Quantity and quality of pasture & browse ranged from fair to good across all the two Mixed farming livelihood zones. However, the Marginal Mixed farming zone exhibited earlier than usual pasture decline.

• Availability of water was normal for this period though with a declining trend. Some surface water sources dried earlier than normal in the Marginal Mixed farming zone

Socio-Economic Indicators

• Livestock body condition remained good across all the three livelihood zones.

• Crop condition was fair in the Mixed farming zone while in the marginal mixed farming zone, it was poor due to moisture stress.

• Pigeon peas was at the maturity stage and was being harvested while green.

• Milk production for the month was normal.

Access Indicators

• Both livestock and open air markets for food stuffs remained closed as a measure to control the spread of COVID-19.

• Milk consumption was slightly below normal.

• Terms of trade remained favourable at 103

Utilization Indicators

• Majority of the Households employed consumption based coping mechanisms less frequently to cope with lack of food or money to buy food