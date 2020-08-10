Kenya
Makueni County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2020
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
• Generally the month of June was cold and dry.
• The vegetation greenness condition for the County was normal.
• Quantity and quality of pasture & browse ranged from fair to good across all the two Mixed farming livelihood zones. However, the Marginal Mixed farming zone exhibited earlier than usual pasture decline.
• Availability of water was normal for this period though with a declining trend. Some surface water sources dried earlier than normal in the Marginal Mixed farming zone
Socio-Economic Indicators
• Livestock body condition remained good across all the three livelihood zones.
• Crop condition was fair in the Mixed farming zone while in the marginal mixed farming zone, it was poor due to moisture stress.
• Pigeon peas was at the maturity stage and was being harvested while green.
• Milk production for the month was normal.
Access Indicators
• Both livestock and open air markets for food stuffs remained closed as a measure to control the spread of COVID-19.
• Milk consumption was slightly below normal.
• Terms of trade remained favourable at 103
Utilization Indicators
• Majority of the Households employed consumption based coping mechanisms less frequently to cope with lack of food or money to buy food