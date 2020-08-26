Makueni County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• Generally, the month was characterized by minimal cloud cover and long sunny intervals. On traces of rain were received for the period under review.

• The vegetation greenness condition for the County was above normal.

• Quantity and quality of pasture & browse ranged from fair to good across all the three livelihood zones though with a deteriorating trend.

• Water availability was on a declining trend as there was no significant recharge during the long rains.

Socio-Economic Indicators

• Livestock body condition remained good across all the three livelihood zones.

• Pigeon peas were at the Maturity stage and harvesting was ongoing.

• Milk production for the month was within normal.

Access Indicators

• Both livestock and open air markets for food stuffs remained closed as a measure to control the spread of COVID-19.

• Milk consumption was below normal.

• Terms of trade remained favorable.

Utilization Indicators

• Majority of the Households employed consumption based coping mechanisms less frequently to cope with lack of food or money to buy food.