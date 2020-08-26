Kenya
Makueni County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2020
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
• Generally, the month was characterized by minimal cloud cover and long sunny intervals. On traces of rain were received for the period under review.
• The vegetation greenness condition for the County was above normal.
• Quantity and quality of pasture & browse ranged from fair to good across all the three livelihood zones though with a deteriorating trend.
• Water availability was on a declining trend as there was no significant recharge during the long rains.
Socio-Economic Indicators
• Livestock body condition remained good across all the three livelihood zones.
• Pigeon peas were at the Maturity stage and harvesting was ongoing.
• Milk production for the month was within normal.
Access Indicators
• Both livestock and open air markets for food stuffs remained closed as a measure to control the spread of COVID-19.
• Milk consumption was below normal.
• Terms of trade remained favorable.
Utilization Indicators
• Majority of the Households employed consumption based coping mechanisms less frequently to cope with lack of food or money to buy food.