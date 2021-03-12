Makueni County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for February 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• Off season rains were experienced during the month.

• Pasture and browse condition ranged from good to fair with the exception of a few pockets in Kilome where it was poor.

• Water availability was fair across all the three livelihood zones.

Socio-Economic Indicators

• Crops in both the mixed farming Coffee/Dairy/Irrigation and food crop/livestock livelihood zones were mainly at the harvesting stage, majorly for the maize whereas in the marginal mixed farming livelihood zone minimal harvesting was ongoing, majorly for the green grams and cowpeas.

• Invasion by desert locusts was reported in the mixed farming livelihood zones.

• Livestock body condition for all species ranged from good to fair across all the three livelihood zones.

Milk production for the month was above normal.

Access Indicators

• Terms of trade were 9.7 percent above normal.

• Milk consumption was 27.9 percent below the (2017-2019)Long Term Average

• Return water distances were above average by 26 percent

Utilization Indicators

• Households employed minimal consumption based coping strategies to deal with lack of food or money to buy food.