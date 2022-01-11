Kenya

Makueni County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • Generally, the first three weeks of the month were wet and the last one week was dry.

  • Pasture and browse condition ranged from fair to good across the two main livelihood zones.

  • Availability of water was good across all the three livelihood zone accredited to the 2021 OND short rains.

  • The county vegetation greenness (3 month VCI) showed moderate vegetation deficit.

Socio-Economic Indicators

  • Main agricultural activity across the two main livelihood zones was weeding.

  • Livestock body condition ranged from fair to good across the two main livelihood zones.

Access Indicators

  • Both milk production and consumption were above normal.

  • Return distances to water sources had reduced significantly by 42.6 percent.

Utilization Indicators

  • Households employed livelihood based coping strategies to deal with lack of food/money to buy food.

  • Percentage of children at risk of malnutrition stood at 7.3% which was within the normal range.

