Kenya
Makueni County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2021
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Generally, the first three weeks of the month were wet and the last one week was dry.
Pasture and browse condition ranged from fair to good across the two main livelihood zones.
Availability of water was good across all the three livelihood zone accredited to the 2021 OND short rains.
The county vegetation greenness (3 month VCI) showed moderate vegetation deficit.
Socio-Economic Indicators
Main agricultural activity across the two main livelihood zones was weeding.
Livestock body condition ranged from fair to good across the two main livelihood zones.
Access Indicators
Both milk production and consumption were above normal.
Return distances to water sources had reduced significantly by 42.6 percent.
Utilization Indicators
Households employed livelihood based coping strategies to deal with lack of food/money to buy food.
Percentage of children at risk of malnutrition stood at 7.3% which was within the normal range.