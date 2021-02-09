Makueni County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• Onset of the OND was late, 3rd week of October in Mixed farming and 1st week of November in MMF.

• The first three weeks of the month were dry but towards the end of the month high amounts of rain were recorded. (on the evening of 30th and 31st Dec)

• Temporal distribution of the OND rainfall was poor.

• State of pasture and browse ranged from fair to good across all the three livelihood zones.

• Availability of water was good across all the three livelihood zone accredited to the 2020 OND short rains.

• The county vegetation greenness (VCI) was above normal.

Socio-Economic Indicators

• Livestock body condition was good across all the three livelihood zones.

• Crops had reached the tussling stage (for maize) and flowering stage (for beans) however they were moisture stressed across all the three livelihood zones.

• Milk production for the month was normal.

Access Indicators

• Terms of trade were favorable.

Utilization Indicators

• Households employed minimal consumption based coping strategies to deal with lack of food or money to buy food.

• Percentage of children at risk of malnutrition was within the normal range.