12 Feb 2020

Makueni County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (912.66 KB)

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • Onset of 2019 OND short rains was early, first dekad of October as opposed to third dekad of October on a normal seasonal.

  • The rainfall amount received during the month of December was fairly distributed across space and time.

  • The vegetation greenness for the county was normal across all the three livelihood zones.

  • Quantity and quality of Pasture and browse remained good across all the three livelihood zones attributed to the OND rains.

Socio-Economic Indicators

  • Cereals and legumes were at the maturity stage. Maize was being harvested while green in the mixed farming livelihood zone while cowpeas was being harvested across all livelihood zones.

  • The livestock body condition remained good across all the three livelihood zones attributed to the availability of water and pasture.

  • Milk production was within the normal range.

Access Indicators

  • Milk consumption was within the normal range.

  • Surface water sources in both mixed farming and marginal mixed farming livelihood zones was good.

  • Terms of trade were favourable at 87.6 an implication that from a sale of one goat one could get 87.6 kg of maize.

Utilization Indicators

  • The percentage of children at risk of malnutrition decreased slightly though within the normal range.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.