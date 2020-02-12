Makueni County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Onset of 2019 OND short rains was early, first dekad of October as opposed to third dekad of October on a normal seasonal.
The rainfall amount received during the month of December was fairly distributed across space and time.
The vegetation greenness for the county was normal across all the three livelihood zones.
Quantity and quality of Pasture and browse remained good across all the three livelihood zones attributed to the OND rains.
Socio-Economic Indicators
Cereals and legumes were at the maturity stage. Maize was being harvested while green in the mixed farming livelihood zone while cowpeas was being harvested across all livelihood zones.
The livestock body condition remained good across all the three livelihood zones attributed to the availability of water and pasture.
Milk production was within the normal range.
Access Indicators
Milk consumption was within the normal range.
Surface water sources in both mixed farming and marginal mixed farming livelihood zones was good.
Terms of trade were favourable at 87.6 an implication that from a sale of one goat one could get 87.6 kg of maize.
Utilization Indicators
- The percentage of children at risk of malnutrition decreased slightly though within the normal range.