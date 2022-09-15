Makueni County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

 Generally the month was dry characterized by cold cloudy days & nights and limited sunny days.

 The average three month Vegetation Condition Index (VCI) for Kilome, Kibwezi East and Kibwezi West was below normal an indication of moderate drought. Masongaleni,

Kikumbulyu North, Kikumbulyu South, and Kiima Kiu/Kalanzoni wards exhibited severe drought conditions.

 The forage condition was below normal across all the three livelihood zones.

 Long queues and increased waiting time was witnessed in water kiosks in the marginal mixed farming zones.

Socio-Economic Indicators

 Livestock body condition ranged from good to fair in the Mixed farming livelihood zone and fair in the marginal mixed livelihood zone attributed to the decline in fodder and water.

Access Indicators

 Milk consumption was normal though low across all the livelihood zones.

 Household return distances to water was above normal.

Utilization Indicators

 Terms of trade remained unfavourable.

 Average CSI were above normal ranges by 10.4 percent at 11.4. The Marginal Mixed Farming zone had indices of 17.3 which is 73 percent above the normal threshold.