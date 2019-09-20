Makueni County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
No rainfall received during the month of August.
The vegetation greenness across all the three livelihood zones was below normal
Pasture and browse condition was fair in the mixed farming LZ and poor in Marginal Mixed Farming LZ.
Socio-Economic Indicators
Low harvest for pigeon peas was ongoing in the Mixed Farming zones.
Cattle body condition was fair in the Mixed Farming zones and fair to poor in MMF zones while for shoats it was good across all the livelihood zones.
Milk production was below the normal range.
Access Indicators
Compared to the LTA, distances to water sources for both domestic and livestock consumption were high.
Compared to the long term mean the terms of trade were unfavorable at 76.8
Milk consumption was slightly below the normal average.
Utilization Indicators
The percentage of children at risk of malnutrition increased slightly and was above the normal range.
Majority of the households were employing food-based coping mechanisms which is normal around this time, while a good number in the MMF were employing livelihood-based coping strategies.