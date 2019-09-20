20 Sep 2019

Makueni County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 Aug 2019
Download PDF (862.44 KB)

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • No rainfall received during the month of August.

  • The vegetation greenness across all the three livelihood zones was below normal

  • Pasture and browse condition was fair in the mixed farming LZ and poor in Marginal Mixed Farming LZ.

Socio-Economic Indicators

  • Low harvest for pigeon peas was ongoing in the Mixed Farming zones.

  • Cattle body condition was fair in the Mixed Farming zones and fair to poor in MMF zones while for shoats it was good across all the livelihood zones.

  • Milk production was below the normal range.

Access Indicators

  • Compared to the LTA, distances to water sources for both domestic and livestock consumption were high.

  • Compared to the long term mean the terms of trade were unfavorable at 76.8

  • Milk consumption was slightly below the normal average.

Utilization Indicators

  • The percentage of children at risk of malnutrition increased slightly and was above the normal range.

  • Majority of the households were employing food-based coping mechanisms which is normal around this time, while a good number in the MMF were employing livelihood-based coping strategies.

