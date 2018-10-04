04 Oct 2018

Makueni County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2018

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 Aug 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (920.18 KB)

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • No rainfall was recorded and this is normal at this time of the year.

  • Generally, the vegetation greenness was good and above the normal range countywide.

  • Quantity and quality of Pasture and browse ranged from good to fair across the Mixed farming livelihood zones and was worsening in the Marginal mixed farming livelihood.

  • Common water sources for this time of the year were operating normally across the county though volumes were slowly declining. Waiting time at most watering points was normal with the exception of Kitise.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

  • Livestock body condition ranged from good to fair across all livelihood zones with no abnormal cases of migration, diseases or mortalities.

  • Milk production and consumption remained fair attributed to the available pasture and water for livestock.

  • Terms of trade were above average at 123 in favour of livestock keepers as a result of the prevailing good body conditions and hence good prices.

  • The percentage of children at risk of malnutrition reduced slightly from the previous month’s value of 9.4 percent of children sampled.

  • The County CSI was within the normal an implication that most households were employing normal coping mechanisms to cope with lack of food or money to buy food.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.