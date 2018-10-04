Makueni County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2018

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Common water sources for this time of the year were operating normally across the county though volumes were slowly declining. Waiting time at most watering points was normal with the exception of Kitise.

Quantity and quality of Pasture and browse ranged from good to fair across the Mixed farming livelihood zones and was worsening in the Marginal mixed farming livelihood.

Generally, the vegetation greenness was good and above the normal range countywide.

No rainfall was recorded and this is normal at this time of the year.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Livestock body condition ranged from good to fair across all livelihood zones with no abnormal cases of migration, diseases or mortalities.

Milk production and consumption remained fair attributed to the available pasture and water for livestock.

Terms of trade were above average at 123 in favour of livestock keepers as a result of the prevailing good body conditions and hence good prices.

The percentage of children at risk of malnutrition reduced slightly from the previous month’s value of 9.4 percent of children sampled.