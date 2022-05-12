Makueni County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• The month of April was partially Wet, with several parts of the county receiving moderate rains.

• The County VCI 3 Month was normal. Nonetheless, the situation had deteriorated more in the marginal mixed farming livelihood zone where the rains were the rains were poorly distributed both spatially and temporally.

• Both the quantity and quality of pasture and browse condition was fair in the mixed farming zone while in the marginal mixed zone it had worsened.

• Availability of water was fair across all the livelihood zones.

Socio-Economic Indicators

• Germination of crops was evident in the mixed farming zone while in the marginal mixed zone farmers had not planted due to the poor rains’ performance in this zone.

• Livestock body condition ranged from good to fair across all the three livelihood zones.

Access Indicators

• Household return distances to water was within normal.

Utilization Indicators

• Terms of trade was below Normal.

• Percentage of children at risk of malnutrition had declined from 5.4% to an average of 2.8%