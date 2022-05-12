Kenya
Makueni County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2022
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
• The month of April was partially Wet, with several parts of the county receiving moderate rains.
• The County VCI 3 Month was normal. Nonetheless, the situation had deteriorated more in the marginal mixed farming livelihood zone where the rains were the rains were poorly distributed both spatially and temporally.
• Both the quantity and quality of pasture and browse condition was fair in the mixed farming zone while in the marginal mixed zone it had worsened.
• Availability of water was fair across all the livelihood zones.
Socio-Economic Indicators
• Germination of crops was evident in the mixed farming zone while in the marginal mixed zone farmers had not planted due to the poor rains’ performance in this zone.
• Livestock body condition ranged from good to fair across all the three livelihood zones.
Access Indicators
• Household return distances to water was within normal.
Utilization Indicators
• Terms of trade was below Normal.
• Percentage of children at risk of malnutrition had declined from 5.4% to an average of 2.8%