Makueni County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• The month of April was partially wet majorly in the mixed farming livelihood zone. Both spatial and temporal distribution for the rains in the marginal mixed farming zone was poor.

• Pasture and browse condition ranged from fair to good with the exception of the marginal mixed farming livelihood zone.

• Water availability was fair across all the three livelihood zones.

Socio-Economic Indicators

• Main agricultural activity for the better part of the month was weeding majorly in the mixed farming zone.

• Livestock body condition for the cattle and Shoats ranged from fair to good across all the three livelihood zones.

• Milk production for the month was above normal.

Access Indicators

• Terms of trade were above normal.

• Milk consumption was normal.

• Return water distances were below average by 4.3%.

Utilization Indicators

• Households continued to employ minimal consumption based coping strategies to deal with lack of food/money to buy food.

• Percentage of children at risk of malnutrition was within the normal range.