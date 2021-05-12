Kenya
Makueni County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2021
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
• The month of April was partially wet majorly in the mixed farming livelihood zone. Both spatial and temporal distribution for the rains in the marginal mixed farming zone was poor.
• Pasture and browse condition ranged from fair to good with the exception of the marginal mixed farming livelihood zone.
• Water availability was fair across all the three livelihood zones.
Socio-Economic Indicators
• Main agricultural activity for the better part of the month was weeding majorly in the mixed farming zone.
• Livestock body condition for the cattle and Shoats ranged from fair to good across all the three livelihood zones.
• Milk production for the month was above normal.
Access Indicators
• Terms of trade were above normal.
• Milk consumption was normal.
• Return water distances were below average by 4.3%.
Utilization Indicators
• Households continued to employ minimal consumption based coping strategies to deal with lack of food/money to buy food.
• Percentage of children at risk of malnutrition was within the normal range.