12 May 2019

Makueni County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 30 Apr 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators

  • Generally, the first two dekads of April were extremely hot and dry. Some rainfall was received on the third dekad.

  • The county experienced moderate drought conditions according to 3-month VCI.

  • Pasture and browse condition was fair in the mixed farming livelihood zone and poor in the marginal mixed farming livelihood zone.

  • Surface water sources had dried off in the Marginal Mixed zone for significant part of the month. Some erratic rains were received in the fourth week of April.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

  • Land preparation and planting in some areas was ongoing in anticipation of the MAM long rains.

  • Livestock body condition ranged from good to fair with no abnormal cases of livestock diseases or death.

  • Milk production remained fair in the Mixed farming zones attributed to the available pasture and water for livestock.

Access Indicators

  • Terms of trade (TOT) was 9.2 percent above the long-term average.

  • Milk consumption was within the normal range.

  • Distances to water sources remained longer than long-term average

Utilisation Indicators

  • The percentage of children at risk of malnutrition remained stable (within normal)

  • Majority of the households were employing food-based coping mechanisms which is normal around this time and an implication that they were food secure

