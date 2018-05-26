26 May 2018

Makueni County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2018

from Government of Kenya
Published on 30 Apr 2018
Biophysical Indicators
- The month was characterized by heavy rains and cold nights. The rains were above normal resulting to flooding and as a result loss of lives and destruction of infrastructure.
- The vegetation greenness for the County was above normal as indicated by the 3 month Vegetation Condition Index (VCI).
- Pasture and browse condition was good across all the three livelihood zones.
- Water availability was good across the county although some areas such as Wote experienced shortages as a result of breached dams and washed away earth dams.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
- The Livestock body condition was fair (for cattle) and good (for shoats).
- Milk production and consumption increased due to the availability of pasture and water for livestock.
- Flood cases were on a rise as a result of the heavy rains being received.
- Terms of trade were favourable at 105, an implication that from the sale of one goat one could purchase 105kg of maize.
- Distances to watering sources for livestock decreased from 5.9 km to 3.2 km.
- The percentage of children at risk of malnutrition was slightly above the normal range.
- The County CSI was within the normal range implying the coping mechanisms employed were normal.

