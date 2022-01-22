Livestock Market Systems Activity: Strengthening Community Capacities for Resilience and Growth - Annual Progress Report, October 2020 – September 2021

Community Development and Sustainability

This progress report highlights Year 4 achievements of the USAID-funded Livestock Market Systems (LMS) Program which is being implemented in Isiolo, Wajir, Turkana, Marsabit, and Garissa Counties in Northern Kenya. The achievements are featured under the three main objectives of the program which are strengthened institutions, systems and governance, improved human capital and collaborative action and learning for community empowerment. LMS is implementing these objectives through two models namely, Ward Development Planning (WDP) and Girls Improving Resilience through Livelihoods (GIRL). Through the WDP model, LMS supported communities in forming Ward Planning Committees (WPCs) whose role is to identify community needs and develop a Ward Development Planning document which is distributed to the County Governments and development organizations to guide their development priorities.

Mercy Corps which is implementing LMS program under the objective of Strengthening Community Capacities through Resilience and Growth (SCCRG) achieved the following;