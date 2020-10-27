Likoni Rapid Needs Assessment Report

Background

Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government and implementing partners rolled out a response plan to curb the spread of the disease. The first case in Likoni was confirmed at the end of March 2020.

The management of COVID -19 has evolved in relation to the changing statistics and scientific findings, and community-based approaches are becoming more feasible in the long term. Meanwhile, the community has experienced changes to their normal lives directly as a result of the disease but also as an indirect effect of the response plan instituted by the Government and other implementing agencies.

MSF conducted assessment in Timbwani Ward of Likoni Sub County to determine the current needs of the community through examining their perspective on the response (including testing, isolation, quarantine and home-based care), their health seeking behaviour at this time and the socio-economic effects that they have felt since the start of the pandemic.

The Timbwani Rapid Needs Assessment