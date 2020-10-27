Kenya
Likoni Rapid Needs Assessment Report
Attachments
Background
Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government and implementing partners rolled out a response plan to curb the spread of the disease. The first case in Likoni was confirmed at the end of March 2020.
The management of COVID -19 has evolved in relation to the changing statistics and scientific findings, and community-based approaches are becoming more feasible in the long term. Meanwhile, the community has experienced changes to their normal lives directly as a result of the disease but also as an indirect effect of the response plan instituted by the Government and other implementing agencies.
MSF conducted assessment in Timbwani Ward of Likoni Sub County to determine the current needs of the community through examining their perspective on the response (including testing, isolation, quarantine and home-based care), their health seeking behaviour at this time and the socio-economic effects that they have felt since the start of the pandemic.
The Timbwani Rapid Needs Assessment
Following the COVID-19 outbreak in Kenya, the government had put in place various containment measures to keep the outbreak in check and prevent further spread. However, the impact of the pandemic and the directives, especially on vulnerable populations could only be perceived. MSF thus sought to conduct assessment to determine the impact of COVID-19 on the populations in Likoni, with the view of finding out any major gaps in knowledge, attitudes and access to services, in order to determine the best steps to take, to ensure good health of the residents of Likoni. At the time of this assessment, there were 1,658 in Mombasa confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 220 being reported in Likoni.
MSF chose Likoni and more specifically Timbwani Ward as it is the largest ward in Likoni and is the main area of focus for our operations. The services we offer are geared mostly towards Likoni’ s population, though Mrima hospital receives mothers from as far as Kwale and Kilifi counties. Our health promotion activities are limited to Likoni Sub County.
The key parameters tested in the assessment included the perception of the residents on the case management of COVID-19; the potential impact of COVID19 on health seeking behaviour among residents; and also to assess the challenges that the residents face, which that reflect the socio- economic impact of the COVID19 pandemic and the Government’s (National and County) response to it.
The study methodology was through telephone assessments and focused group discussion (FGDs), with adequate physical distancing, and the use of the PPEs was considered.