Kenya + 1 more
Lessons from refugee inclusion in the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) - 05 April 2022
Context
- Kenya hosts over 540,000 refugees and asylum- seekers mainly living in the Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps as well as urban areas, including the capital, Nairobi.
- Women and children make up 77% of the refugees and asylum seekers. Kenya has also identified some 18,500 stateless persons in the country.
- Refugees are allowed to work in Kenya if they have obtained the ‘alien ID Card’ or use the UNHCR Document of Refugee Status known as the ‘Mandate’. However, there are many undocumented refugees working with relatives or in companies, or households without documentation.
- Kenya is a signatory of international treaties on refugees and migrants. However, national laws are prohibitive on refugees accessing SHP especially those without National IDs, Alien IDs or mandates.